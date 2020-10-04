March 22, 1964 – September 24, 2020

RACINE – Lyle “Punk” Roushia Jr., 56, passed away as the result of an automobile accident on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

He was born in Racine on March 22, 1964, the son of the late Lyle and Lucy (nee: Nalbadian) Roushia, Sr. He graduated from Horlick High School.

Lyle enjoyed working as an independent photographer for various mortgage and insurance companies in the area. He also loved bowling, playing softball, watching CSI Miami, making others laugh and being in the company of his family.

He is survived by his son, Tyler (Daryian) Lucas of Racine; his brothers and sister, Paul (Helen) Roushia of Smithfield, VA, Dean (Jennifer) Roushia, Tina (Pascual) Toscano; his brother-in-law, Donald Kalous, all of Racine; his nieces and nephews, Michelle, Sheila, Janet, Gabby, Dennis, Abby, Braden, Angie and Marie; his canine companion, Baby; as well as other extended family and many dear friends. Lyle was also preceded in death by his fiancée, Sheri Parish and his sister, Lynne Kalous.