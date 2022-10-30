July 22, 1943 – Oct. 6, 2022

Lyle J. Holthaus, age 79, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, July 22, 1943, son of the late Ray and Maudie (Nee: Oldham) Holthaus.

Lyle was a 50-year Master Mason of Constellation Lodge #67 of Colesburg, IA. He also proudly served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. On May 27, 1972, he was united in marriage to Naomi Zahn. Lyle was employed by J. I. Case Company for thirty years.

An accomplished musician, Lyle enjoyed playing guitar, banjo, keyboard, harmonica, and many other instruments. He wrote and recorded over 134 original songs and poems. He was also actively involved with historical reenactments and had a great love for nature. Above all, Lyle cherished time spent with his family.

Lyle will be dearly missed by his loving wife of fifty years, Naomi; his children: John (Brenda Kiepert) Holthaus of St. Paul, MN, Joseph (Christina Spleas) Holthaus of Greendale, WI, Jean Marie (Jacobo) Lovo of Greenfield, WI; seven grandchildren: Noah, Alexander, Lucas, Madeline, Joaquin, Nicholas, and Zachary; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends.

A funeral service celebrating Lyle’s life will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for Visitation from 4:00 p.m. until time of service. Private interment will be held at the Zion Cemetery in Colesburg, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to go to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or Wounded Warrior Project in Lyle’s memory.

