Lyle Fred Erickson
Lyle Fred Erickson

May 14, 1931—July 7, 2021

MT. PLEASANT—Lyle Fred Erickson, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 7, 2021.

A Celebration of Lyle’s Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 12:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

