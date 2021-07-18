May 14, 1931 - July 7, 2021
MT. PLEASANT - Lyle Fred Erickson, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 7, 2021.
Lyle was born on May 14, 1931, in New Auburn, Wisconsin to parents Oscar and Esther Erickson. He lived a full and blessed life, always laughing, never changing. Lyle was an avid fisherman, a loyal fan to the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers, and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Lyle was a Corporal in the US Army from October 1952-October 1954. He married Gloria Marie (nee: Mokry) Erickson on October 25, 1968, and went on to be a shining example to her three children. The two met at Western Publishing Company, where Lyle built a 37-year career.
Lyle is survived by his (step) son, James R. Rehbein and wife, Carol Rehbein; (step) daughter-in-law, Diane Doth; and his cherished grandchildren, Amanda, Brie, Jaime, Jeffrey, and Jesse; eight great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.
Lyle is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria M. Erickson; (step) sons: Randy L. Rehbein and Anthony M. Rehbein; and beloved dog, Peggy.
A Celebration of Lyle's Life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 12:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment with full military honors will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
The family wishes to extend their unequivocal gratitude to Lyle's close friends for always being by his side, Mike and Michelle Kvistad, Tom Lorenzini and Ann Johnson-Lorenzini, and Ron and Doris Brown. The family also gives a heartfelt thank you for Lyle's care to the staff at Durand Adult Family Home, and his previous residence, The Woods at Caledonia.