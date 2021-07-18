May 14, 1931 - July 7, 2021

MT. PLEASANT - Lyle Fred Erickson, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 7, 2021.

Lyle was born on May 14, 1931, in New Auburn, Wisconsin to parents Oscar and Esther Erickson. He lived a full and blessed life, always laughing, never changing. Lyle was an avid fisherman, a loyal fan to the Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers, and a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. Lyle was a Corporal in the US Army from October 1952-October 1954. He married Gloria Marie (nee: Mokry) Erickson on October 25, 1968, and went on to be a shining example to her three children. The two met at Western Publishing Company, where Lyle built a 37-year career.

Lyle is survived by his (step) son, James R. Rehbein and wife, Carol Rehbein; (step) daughter-in-law, Diane Doth; and his cherished grandchildren, Amanda, Brie, Jaime, Jeffrey, and Jesse; eight great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.

Lyle is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria M. Erickson; (step) sons: Randy L. Rehbein and Anthony M. Rehbein; and beloved dog, Peggy.