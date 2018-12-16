Lyle E. Septon
May 15, 1926 - December 11, 2018
RACINE - Lyle E. Septon, age 92, was born into eternal life Tuesday, December 11, 2018. He was born in Racine, May 15, 1926 son of the late Eddie and Charlotte (Nee: Gevers) Septon.
During World War II he proudly served in the United States Army stationed in the Philippines and Japan. On May 12, 1951 at St. Rita Catholic Church he married the love of his life Rosemary Margaret Schliesmann who preceded him in death, May 3, 2010.
First and foremost Lyle was a loving and giving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be dearly missed. He was employed by In-Sink-Erator for 30 years, retiring in December of 1987. Following his retirement, he worked part-time for In-Sink-Erator for another 10 years.
Lyle was an avid fisherman and hunter; taking his last big hunting trip to South Dakota in 2010 at the age of 84. He liked to hunt pheasant, grouse and prairie chickens with his son. He also enjoyed reading, especially American and military history, and spending time with his family.
Lyle was a faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church for more than 40 years. He was a past member of Toastmasters International, National Association of Service Managers and the American Society of Sanitary Engineers. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 310, Racine and a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1391, Racine. He had the honor of taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in 2010.
Together with his wife, Rosemary had three children, Gregory (Adria Day) Septon of Muskego, Peggy (Douglas) Anderson, Jill (Steven) Hansen, all of Racine. Lyle was a loving and devoted grandfather to his six grandchildren, Kristin (Ryan) Horn, Emily Anderson, Gregory (Lauren) Anderson USAF, Andrew Hansen, Maggie Jayne Hansen, and Parker Day Septon; 3 great-grandchildren, Shawn Lyle Horn, Olivia Pearl and Scarlet Elizabeth Anderson; sister, Leigh Leudtke; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol Robotka, John “Jack” (Nancy) Schliesmann; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends too numerous to list.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 17, 2018, 11:00 am at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, with Reverend William Dietzler officiating. Private inurnment with family members will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the church from 10:00 am. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers memorials to one's favorite charity have been suggested.
A very special thank you to Aurora Hospice and staff at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Boland Hall for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
