May 30, 1945—September 10, 2019
FRANKSVILLE—Lyle E. Peterson, 74, passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.
Lyle was born in Racine on May 30, 1945 to Gordon and Mabel (nee: Larson) Peterson. He owned and operated Peterson tool and die until his retirement in 2007. Lyle was a member Wisconsin Sportsman Club. In his free time Lyle enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
He will be missed by his sister and brother and law, Myrna and Jim DeCamp and loving companion of 34 years Barb Borowsky. Lyle is also survived by cousins and many special friends.
A memorial service for Lyle will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice have been suggested.
You have free articles remaining.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
To send flowers to the family of Lyle Peterson, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.