Lyle Dennis Roushia, Sr.

June 8, 1941—May 2, 2020
RACINE – Mr. Lyle D. Roushia, Sr., 78, passed away at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
He was born in Racine on June 8, 1941, the son of Lyle F. and Orpha (nee: Ingle) Roushia. He graduated from Washington Park High School in 1959. He married Lucy Nalbadian on December 2, 1961. She preceded him in death on January 3, 2013.
Lyle worked for over 41 years as a tool and die maker for Ganton Technologies. He enjoyed wood working, playing Bingo, slot machines, watching westerns, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and being in the company of his family. He especially enjoyed having coffee with his children every morning.
He is survived by his sons and daughter, Paul (Helen) Roushia of Smithfield, VA, Lyle Roushia, Jr., Dean (Jennifer) Roushia and Tina (Pascual) Toscano; his son-in-law, Donald Kalous all of Racine; his ten grandchildren, Michelle, Sheila, Janet, Gabby, Tyler, Dennis, Abby, Braden, Angie and Marie; many dear great grandchildren; his sisters-in-laws and brother-in-law, Sophie Chardukian, Mary Neau, John (Rosemary) Nalbadian; as well as nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, Lyle was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynne Kalous.
In abiding with “Safe at Home,” a private service for the family will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Extended family and friends are welcome to watch the live stream service on our website by going to his obituary. His interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.
The Roushia family extends a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at Oak Ridge Care Center for the loving and professional attention Lyle received under their care.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000
