March 15, 1924—July 14, 2022

NORTH CAPE—Lyle C. Jasperson passed away peacefully on July 14, 2022 age 98.

Lyle was born on March 15, 1924, to Harold and Bessie Jasperson in Racine. After graduating from Waterford Union High School in 1942, he went on to study Business at Marquette University. He stopped at Leon’s every day on his way home for a hot dog and malted milk—a love he passed on to his grandchildren! He was a sod and vegetable farmer in Wind Lake with his brother, Buster, and started Jasperson Realty 48 years ago.

Lyle met his future wife Lois in church at North Cape Lutheran. They wed in 1949, going on to have two children, Alan (Paula) of Raymond and Janet of North Cape.

Lyle served on the North Cape School Board for 30 years, Waterford School Board for 20 years, CESA board for 30 years, the Wisconsin State Appeal Board for 10 years, Bank of Franksville/First Bank Southeast for 20 years and the Racine County Board of Drainage Commissioners. Jasperson served as president of the Racine County Board for one term and was president of North Cape Lutheran Church.

Lyle is survived by his son, Alan (Paula) and daughter, Janet; grandchildren: Ben (Laura), Jacob, Adam (Nicole) and Rebekah (Jacob); great-grandsons: Lucas, Nolan and Elijah; sister-in-law, Barbara Welch; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Jasperson; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; brother, Buster Jasperson and brother-in-law, Bob Welch.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at NORTH CAPE LUTHERAN CHURCH (2644 124th St., Hwy 45 & W Five Mile Rd.) from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired memorials to North Cape Lutheran Cemetery or Pavilion Fund.

Heritage Funeral Homes

9200 S. 27th St.

Oak Creek

414-761-2750