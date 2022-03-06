Lydia 'Lee' Namowicz

June 9, 1931 – March 1, 2022

GREENFIELD — Lydia "Lee" Jane (nee: Calvino) Namowicz, age 90, passed away peacefully at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Lydia was born in Sturtevant on June 9, 1931 to the late Napoleon and Angela (nee: Sorrentino) Calvino. She attended Holy Name Grade School and graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1949. On September 16, 1950 in St. Sebastian Catholic Church – Sturtevant, Lee was united in marriage with the love of her life, Julian L. Namowicz. Although her main vocation in life was being a loving wife & mother, Lee also had worked & supported their family business, Warren Industries.

Lee was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in New Berlin. Among her interests, she enjoyed cooking, baking, worldwide traveling and, above all, spending time with her entire family and friends.

Surviving are her children: David Namowicz, Steven (Barbara) Namowicz, Tom (Marilee) Namowicz, Carrie Namowicz (Patrick McManigal), and Michael Namowicz; daughter-in-law, Luann Namowicz; grandchildren: Julia, Christopher, Andrew (Alexandra) & Rebekah Namowicz; Dana (Randy) Neu, Ryan Namowicz, Zachary (Robin) Smith, Jana (Deric) Kim, Cassy (Dan) Cichy, Anthony and Joey Namowicz; Jake (Caroline) Szymanski, Noah (Megan) Namowicz & Ariel Namowicz; Alex (Chelsey) Holat and Josh Holat; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers: Jim Calvino, Peter (Judy) Calvino and Daniel (Dina) Calvino; deeply devoted caregivers: Mary Hoff, Natasha Ivanets and Vonda Stacey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Napoleon & Angela Calvino; husband, Julian Namowicz; beloved son, Rob Namowicz; sister, Yolanda (Rudy) Wilde; and sister-in-law, Connie Calvino.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 95th Street in Sturtevant) with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Private entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and in the church on Thursday from 10-11 a.m.. Memorials to the Parkinson's Foundation have been suggested.

