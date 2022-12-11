Aug. 3, 1936—Dec. 3, 2022

RACINE—Lydia Katherine Stephan, age 86, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Racine, WI, with family by her side.

Lydia was born in Racine, WI, on August 3, 1936, to the late Joseph and Lydia (Zimdars) Amann. Her name, Lydia, was shared with her mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended local schools and graduated from William Horlick High School in 1954.

Lydia married her high school sweetheart, Russell U. Stephan, on October 5, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia, WI, and later became a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church located in downtown Racine.

In her early years she worked at F.W. Woolworth’s 5 and 10 Cent Store, provided tax preparation assistance at Gordon J. Maier & Company and later, worked part-time at Hancock Fabrics and Stretch and Sew.

Lydia spent countless hours supporting her husband through their marriage of 64 years as they adjusted to the profound and total hearing loss he acquired while serving in the US military.

Some of Lydia’s hobbies included sewing, needlework, ceramics, bowling and an annual trip to the Christmas Chalet in northern Wisconsin for a treasured tree ornament. She enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, a good World Series or the Green Bay Packers.

Early in her life, she spent time with First Evan’s Mission Group, Ladies Aid, the Lilac Lane Coffee Clutch and attended Twins Club events. Her childhood years were filled with 4-H activities taking first place with her cherry pie and supporting her siblings during her high school years.

Lydia is survived by her children: twin daughters: Kathleen (Ralph) Born, Jr. of El Paso, TX, Karen (Michael) Hagen of Racine, and Jennifer (Kirk) Thut of Racine; grandchildren: Adam (Anna) Born, Daniel (Jenna) Born, Jared (Angela) Born, Anders (Meghan) Hagen, Amanda Hagen, Anneke Thut and Jakob Thut; and ten great-granddaughters: Lyla, Chloe, Morgan, Amber, Gianna, Brooklyn, Aria, Cadence, Brielle, and Sadie. Lydia is also survived by her sister, Pat Amann; brothers-in-law: Dennis Mordja and Robert Stephan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Lydia is preceded in death by her husband (February 12, 2022), parents, sisters: Connie Mordja and Jackie Kohlmann, brother, John Amann, brother-in-law, Keith Kollmann and sister-in-law, Marilyn Stephan.

Visitation for Lydia will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine, WI, on Monday, December 12, 2022. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor John Roekle presiding and the sermon given by Pastor Drew Dey. Lydia will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in Racine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association or First Evangelical Lutheran Church are appreciated.

