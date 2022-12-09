RACINE—Lydia Katherine Stephan, age 86, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Racine, WI, with family by her side.
Visitation for Lydia will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. Racine, WI, on Monday, December 12, 2022. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Please see Meredith website or Sunday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.
