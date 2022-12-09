 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lydia Katherine Stephan

Lydia Katherine Stephan

RACINE—Lydia Katherine Stephan, age 86, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Racine, WI, with family by her side.

Visitation for Lydia will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St. Racine, WI, on Monday, December 12, 2022. Her funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Please see Meredith website or Sunday’s Journal Times for a full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

