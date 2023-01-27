May 2, 1932—Jan. 24, 2023

GREEN BAY — Lydia Irene (Weber) VanHara, 90, Green Bay, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023 at Unity Hospice’s Jack and Engrid Meng Residence. She was born in Windsor, CO on May 2, 1932 the daughter of the late Henry and Amelia (Meisner) Weber. They relocated to their permanent home in Racine, WI in 1937.

Lydia was united in marriage to Charles J. VanHara on September 19,1953. Lydia most recently worked for and retired from InSinkErator in Racine in 1993 after 21 years. The dream was to enjoy retirement with her husband but was cut short with his unexpected passing on July 27, 1994.

Lydia is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Ronald) Cooper of Green Bay. She is further survived by her sister, Carolyn L. Christensen of Racine; brother, Robert L. Weber of Racine; sister-in-law, Mary Grno of E. Ellijay, GA; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, their children, cousins and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; sons, Gordon and Jeffrey; her parents; sister, Eleanora (Richard) Russ; father and mother-in-law, John and Mary VanHara; sister-in-law, Lydia (Russ) Johnson; brother-in-law, Joseph Grno; nephew, Kevin Christensen; niece, Carol Kamins; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Lydia’s wishes were to be cremated with a private burial later this summer. Lydia’s family would like to thank the staff of Unity Hospice for the loving, compassionate, excellent care that was given to mom the last three weeks.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Lydia in a special way may direct memorials to Unity Hospice, Attn: Development, 2366 Oak Ridge Circle, De Pere, WI 54115.