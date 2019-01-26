May 27, 1951—January 17, 2019
Luther R. Terry Earl died Thursday, January 17, 2019 at the Randolph Hospice in Asheboro, N.C.
He was born in Enterprise, Miss., to the late Emma (Nee: Mathison) Earl and Luther Smith. He was the youngest of 7 siblings.
He relocated to Racine at the age of 20. He worked at Case and Chrysler where he retired from. He continued his passion for automobiles and attended Gateway Tchnical College in Kenosha where he recieved his automotive excellence certification and GED in 1992. He went on to open his own business ‘Bodies By 9’.
He was preceded in death by both parents and 2 brothers, Wilmer Earl and Morris Earl and 1 sister Pauline Williams.
He leaves to cherish his memories 2 daughters Tonya Earl of Columbia, SC, Wanda Walker of Racine, WI, 2 sons Toby Earl of Las Vegas, Nevada and Nolen Earl of Asheboro, NC. 2 sisters Whilamenia Gray of Oakcreek, WI, Mary Earl of Racine, WI and one brother Jerry Earl of Columbia, SC. and 4 granddaughters. Special friends Oscar and Willie B. Tenort, Sylvia Dawkins, Laurie Perman and Mary Walker.
Memorial services will be held Saturday January 26, 2019 10 a.m at Mid State Cremation and Funeral Services in Asheboro, N.C. Interment of ashes services to be held per deceased request in May at the Musgrove Cemetary in Enterprise, Miss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.