Luther Donald Hood
Racine-Luther Donald Hood, 70, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Funeral services for Luther are pending.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361

