 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Luther Donald Hood 'Nick'
0 comments

Luther Donald Hood 'Nick'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Luther Donald Hood "Nick"

RACINE—Luther Donald Hood “Nick”, 70, passed away on December 16, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

To view Luther’s full obituary with service information, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News