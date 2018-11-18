September 6, 1990—November 9, 2018
RACINE—Lupe Martinez Sr., 28, passed away, unexpectedly, following a brief illness, on Friday, November 9, 2018.
He was born in Racine on September 6, 1990, the son of Ramon and Irma (nee: Rangel) Martinez Sr.
Lupe was a graduate of Washington Park High School. He had been employed by S.C. Johnson as a chemical processor up until last January. Lupe attended both St. Patrick and St. Richard Catholic Churches.
Surviving are his son Lupe Martinez Jr.; his mother, Irma Rangel, father, Ramon Martinez Sr.; brothers, Danny Martinez, Robert Reyes, all of Racine, Michael Figueroa, of East Dundee, IL, and Jose Martinez, in Tennessee; grandparents, Theodore Rangel, of Racine, Ramon and Juanita Martinez, of Donna, TX. Lupe is also survived by his aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ramon Martinez Jr., grandmother, Rebecca Rangel, and cousin, Theodore “Tony” Quintero.
A memorial service, celebrating his life, will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf on Friday, November 23rd, at 12 O’clock Noon, with Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
4600 County line rd.
552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.