Feb. 15, 1926—June 9, 2021

RACINE—Luis M. Renteria, 95, passed away at Home Harbor on June 9, 2021. He was born in Mexico on February 15, 1926, the son of the late Gregorio and Ignacia (nee: Martinez) Renteria. Luis was united in marriage to Evelia Flores in Greeley, Colorado on May 6, 1977, who preceded him in death on February 7, 2012. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church in Greeley, Colorado. Luis was employed with Union Pacific Railroad retiring after many years of service. He found great enjoyment in gardening.

Luis is survived by his children from his first wife Elvira Cruz; daughter, Adela (Robert) Molina, and their children; Michael (Rita) Molina, Louis (Ann Marie) Molina, Christa and Michelle Molina, daughter, Mary (Carl) Kramer and their children, Toni and Megan Kramer, son, Albert Renteria and his children, Dominic (Lindsay) Renteria, and Astee Marie Renteria, son, Roy (Mary) Renteria and their children, Neal (Amy Woodward) Stone, Natalie and Noelle Renteria, daughter, Nancy (Jeffrey) Helbling, and their children, Deni (Robert) Buscemi, Brittney and Nicole Massenza, son, Frank (Roxanne) Renteria and his son, Devin Faast, and daughter, Linda Renteria and her children, Jennifer Chavez, Tia Renteria (Anthony) and Heather Fors.