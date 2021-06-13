Feb. 15, 1926—June 9, 2021
RACINE—Luis M. Renteria, 95, passed away at Home Harbor on June 9, 2021. He was born in Mexico on February 15, 1926, the son of the late Gregorio and Ignacia (nee: Martinez) Renteria. Luis was united in marriage to Evelia Flores in Greeley, Colorado on May 6, 1977, who preceded him in death on February 7, 2012. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church in Greeley, Colorado. Luis was employed with Union Pacific Railroad retiring after many years of service. He found great enjoyment in gardening.
Luis is survived by his children from his first wife Elvira Cruz; daughter, Adela (Robert) Molina, and their children; Michael (Rita) Molina, Louis (Ann Marie) Molina, Christa and Michelle Molina, daughter, Mary (Carl) Kramer and their children, Toni and Megan Kramer, son, Albert Renteria and his children, Dominic (Lindsay) Renteria, and Astee Marie Renteria, son, Roy (Mary) Renteria and their children, Neal (Amy Woodward) Stone, Natalie and Noelle Renteria, daughter, Nancy (Jeffrey) Helbling, and their children, Deni (Robert) Buscemi, Brittney and Nicole Massenza, son, Frank (Roxanne) Renteria and his son, Devin Faast, and daughter, Linda Renteria and her children, Jennifer Chavez, Tia Renteria (Anthony) and Heather Fors.
He is also survived by great-grandchildren; Naomi Molina, Micaela, Jamase and Catherine Molina-Spinks, Malina Molina Ageyev, Rozalyn, James and Naruto Kramer, Vincent, Amelia and Roman Renteria, Caiden and Carson Stone, Carter Langdon and Elijah Tomamichel, Jordon (Cassandra) Buscemi, Jaden (Edwin) Buscemi, Samuel Sanchez Jr., Gizzele Westmoreland, Jaylen Jenkins, Javon and J’Elle Andrews, Isaiah, Noah Chavez Hernandez, Miguel Chavez Maldonado, Marco Jr. Mondo, Mia, Milio Machado, Frankie Swift, great-great grandchildren, Nasir Molina Spinks, Milani, Akeira Molina Spinks Benitzio, Vincenzo and Sorenna Buscemi and Maliyah Macemon.
Luis was preceded in death by two sons, Luis and Roy, daughter, Linda, first wife, Elvira Cruz and grandson, Matthew Kramer.
Funeral services for Luis will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Thursday June 17, 2021, at 12 noon. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until service time. Luis will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy. #32 following services.
