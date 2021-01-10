December 19, 1933—December 28, 2020
RACINE — Luella May Ottelien, 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care in Oak Creek.
Luella was born in Marshfield, WI, on December 19, 1933, daughter of the late Leo and Marian (nee: Beaver) Fochs. She was united in marriage to the love of her life Ervin Ottelien on June 23, 1952 in Pittsville, WI. Luella was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Luella was a devoted employee of Piggly Wiggly, retiring after 30 plus years.
Luella will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was happily married to her best friend Ervin for over 50 years until his passing in April 2004. They enjoyed spending time together at their house in Pittsville, WI which they lovingly built together for all family and friends to gather. Luella’s love was spending time with Ervin and her family. She will be forever missed, and her memory will be cherished by all.
Luella is survived by her loving children: Terrence (Terri) Ottelien, Son-in-law, Warren Chapman, Catherine (Ottelien) Melnik, Gregory (Barb) Ottelien, and Michael (Jean) Ottelien; 13 beloved grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Luella was preceded in death by her husband Ervin and daughter Michele (Ottelien) Chapman.
A private mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church on a later date. Her final resting place will be at Holy Cross Cemetery on Hwy 32 in Racine. In Luella’s memory, we ask that memorials be donated to a charity of your choice or do a kind deed for someone else in her honor. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com
The family of Luella would like to thank her caregivers at Parkview Gardens and the staff at Season’s Hospice & Palliative Care for all their compassion and care.
