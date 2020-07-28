May 19, 1933—July 25, 2020
Luella E. Clark, 87, of Burlington, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at The Bay at Burlington.
Born in Vernon County, Wisconsin on May 19, 1933, she was the daughter of Rudolph and Verna (nee Hohlfeld) Clements. Her early life was spent in Lacrosse where she met and married Robert Clark. In 1960, they moved to their farm in Burlington and raised their family. Luella was a farmer, mechanic and mother who loved to read, garden and loved babies and children.
Luella is survived by her children, Mike (Gail) Clark, Patty Mayer, Tom (Michelle) Clark, Kathryn Clark, Kathleen (John) Hamholm, Elaine (Tom) Schultz, David (Beth) Clark, Judy (Frank) Duet, Debbie (Tom) Beck, Lois (Chuck) Kaplan, Gregg (Terri) Clark, Susie (John) Malsch and Tracey (Mike) McCray; twenty-eight grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Margaret, Rudy, Kathy, Dick and Donnie. She was preceded in death by Robert Clark; her parents; and siblings, Bernie, Florence and Angie.
The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and the staff at The Bay at Burlington for their care and concern during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.