MOUNT PLEASANT—Ludvick Victor Podlogar passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, only a few days after his 88th birthday.

Ludvick was predeceased by his wife of 57 years Patricia Joan (Dubois) and his sister Stella Edwards. He is remembered by his sister Diane (Ben) Kooter, and his four sons: Brent (Susan), Kurt (Mary), Eric (Susan) and Vaun (Amy) Podlogar. Ludvick cherished his 17 grandchildren: Michael (Amy) Podlogar (34), Jeffrey (Catherine) Podlogar (31), Sarah (Eli) Nagle (30), Catherine (28), Vaughn (28), Madeline (25), Samuel (24), Benjamin (22), Esther (20), Alexander (18), Matthew (19), Mary (17), Lauren (15), Ruth (15), John (13), Luke (12), Levi (10); six great-grandsons: Louis (8), George (5), Archie (3), Bo (2), Rowan (1), and Thomas (5 mos.), as well as nieces and nephews: John, Joann, Simon, Vanessa, and Adam.

Ludvick was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada in 1935 to Ludvik and Catherine Podlogar. He attended high school at St. Joseph-Scollard Hall in North Bay, Ontario, where he played saxophone with “Jittabuggy Boogie Woogie Bebops” and contemplated priesthood. Ludvick attended the University of Detroit where he started a mens rosary club and a college band, “Pod and His Three Peas.” When he wasn’t playing or praying, he was studying as an engineering student with a young Patricia offering to type his assignments. They married in 1961 in Detroit, MI and eventually settled in Racine, WI in 1965, becoming members of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church.

Ludvick and Patricia went on to raise four boys, all earning the rank of BSA Eagle Scout. He enjoyed coaching his sons in ice hockey and led them to many victories. He was the Coach of UW Parkside’s championship men’s hockey team and recently met with “the guys” for a reunion.

Ludvick had a love for architecture and the precision of Frank Llyod Wright’s work. He wanted to learn from the bottom up which led him to his career in civil engineering and tunneling. His projects took him across the country and around the world to Taiwan and include the San Francisco Bay Area Transit (BART) tunnels and the Milwaukee Deep Tunnel project. In his retirement, Ludvick would spend many hours in his woodshop creating countless bird houses and beautiful cribbage boards with his precise attention to detail. He also had a love of nature and harvested black walnuts from trees in the area. He enlisted grandchildren to assist him in cracking the nuts and filling jars that would become Christmas gifts or treats for his squirrel feeder. Ever devoted, Ludd spent the last years of his dear Patricia’s life caring for her in an endless search to treat and cure her rare type of cancer. The family would like to thank all those in the community who have supported him as a widower.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in his name to The University of Wisconsin—Parkside Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 2000 Kenosha, WI 53141 https://www.uwp.edu/giving/

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 24, 2023, 11:00 AM, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring Street. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass.

