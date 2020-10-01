April 5, 1942—September 29, 2020

Lucy Thomas Kandathil, a 52-year resident of Racine, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on September 29th, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on April 5, 1942 in Cochin, Kerala, Ms. Kandathil was the daughter of the state Public Prosecutor for the High Court of Kerala, P.L Mathew and his wife Anne. An accomplished baker and cook, Lucy was known for her chocolate brownies and New York style cheesecakes, which she loved to make for family and friends. She was also an avid sportswoman, winning the national college basketball championship when she was team captain.

Lucy loved children and worked part-time as a day care provider for several years, shaping and honing the minds of toddlers that she loved so much. For many years, Lucy was an active member of St. Rita’s Catholic Church where she volunteered for several charitable causes.

She is survived by her husband and children: Thomas Kandathil of Racine, Sonia Kandathil (husband Robert and children Zoe and Moses) of Bangkok, Thailand, George Kandathil (wife Yuki and son Simon) of Palatine, IL and Heidi Kandathil (husband Jon and children Lucie and Ben) of Seattle, WA. In addition, she is survived by her beloved sisters, several in-laws and a passel of nieces and nephews.