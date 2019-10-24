Lucy M. Pucely

October 27, 1923—October 21, 2019
MT. PLEASANT—Lucy M. (nee:Fornary) Pucely, 95, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Lakeshore at Siena.
She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on October 27, 1923, the daughter of the late Gust and Ernesta (nee: Montemaggi) Fornary. Lucy was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On February 15, 1947, she was united in marriage to Carl Pucely at St. Edward Catholic Church. Lucy had a long working career as a secretary, beginning with Gold Medal Furniture, then J. I. Case Company and 22 years with Racine Unified School District, last working at Johnson Elementary School until her retirement in 1986.
She was a lifelong member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where she also attended grade school. Lucy was a member of Catholic Women’s Club, Hi-Lo Dance Club and the Ball Room Dance Set. Together with Carl, she enjoyed many years of dancing, traveling worldwide and winters in Florida.
Lucy also enjoyed her lunch groups and card groups. Most importantly she loved her family and spending time with them, and had a very special relationship with her granddaughters.
Surviving are her son, David (Carole) Pucely; granddaughters, Sara (Mike) Strommen, Rebecca (Lee Miller) Pucely; great grandchildren, Kingston, Kaya, Quintin, Leah, Jacoby, Emory and Danica. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by her husband, Carl on June 30, 1997, daughter, Marya Pucely on November 28, 2006, sisters, Alba, Clara, Julia and Marie.
Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date.
Special thank you to the wonderful people at Lakeshore at Siena, Hospice Alliance, and Primrose Retirement Community.
Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church and National Multiple Sclerosis Society have been suggested by the family.
