Lucy M. Pucely

October 27, 1923 — October 21, 2019

MT. PLEASANT — Lucy M. (nee:Fornary) Pucely, 95, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Lakeshore at Siena.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date.

Memorials to St. Edward Catholic Church and National Multiple Sclerosis Society have been suggested by the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com

