June 15, 1936 – October 4, 2021

RACINE—Lucy Irene Greene, 85, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 after a courageous four-year struggle with lung cancer. Lucy was born on June 15, 1936, to Jack and Ida (nee: Cicero) Daceno in Racine. Lucy had seven siblings and the family was very proud of their Italian heritage.

Lucy attended Park High School where she met the love of her life, Howard “Howie” Greene. They were married on September 7, 1957, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Lucy and Howie were known for their dancing skills and even won contests. They also loved motorcycle riding and traveling with their relatives to Las Vegas. Lucy and Howie celebrated 30 years of marriage before he passed away on October 22, 1987. It was a very unexpected and sudden loss. Lucy was employed as a telephone operator, at Johnson Wax and later at Chrysler Motors.

Lucy will be remembered for the love she had for her family and her generous heart. She was a sweet but sassy lady and told you exactly what was on her mind. Lucy was very excited when she got to meet her new great-granddaughter, Luella Loreen, born on August 16th.