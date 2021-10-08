June 15, 1936 – October 4, 2021
RACINE—Lucy Irene Greene, 85, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 after a courageous four-year struggle with lung cancer. Lucy was born on June 15, 1936, to Jack and Ida (nee: Cicero) Daceno in Racine. Lucy had seven siblings and the family was very proud of their Italian heritage.
Lucy attended Park High School where she met the love of her life, Howard “Howie” Greene. They were married on September 7, 1957, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Lucy and Howie were known for their dancing skills and even won contests. They also loved motorcycle riding and traveling with their relatives to Las Vegas. Lucy and Howie celebrated 30 years of marriage before he passed away on October 22, 1987. It was a very unexpected and sudden loss. Lucy was employed as a telephone operator, at Johnson Wax and later at Chrysler Motors.
Lucy will be remembered for the love she had for her family and her generous heart. She was a sweet but sassy lady and told you exactly what was on her mind. Lucy was very excited when she got to meet her new great-granddaughter, Luella Loreen, born on August 16th.
Lucy always made Christmas very special for her siblings growing up and then her children. The family has many fond memories spending Christmas Eve together and at family weddings. In 1997, Lucy met Tony Salituro of Kenosha and they spent 24 years of companionship together. Tony was known for his kind heart and humorous personality. They thoroughly enjoyed the companionship of their black cat, Babaluke. Tony preceded Lucy in death recently on July 20, 2021, at age 98.
Lucy will be deeply missed by her three children: Theresa Greene Dennison (Jason Hoecherl), Howard Greene Jr. and Loreen Mohr (Patrick Becker); grandchildren: Brett Greene, Erica Amaya, Alexander Mohr (fiance Taylor Wendt); Sophie (Andy) Truax, Gary Mohr (Melanie Cruz), Howard Greene III and Hannah Hoecherl (Branden Kovara); great-grandchildren: Jovani, Felix, Gisella and Luella; sister Jackie Skaggs (Richard Roadwald); brother Phillip (Carol) Daceno; brother-in-law Bill Olive; sister-in-law Alice Daceno; and many other relatives and friends. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and husband; mother- and father-in-law, David and Mabel Greene; brother Charles (Edith) Daceno Sr.; sisters: Sarah (Joe) Rallo, Rosemary (Henry) Bouwma, Margaret (Ezra) Reed and Genevieve Olive; and nephews: Ron Skaggs, David Reed and Robert Hering.
Lucy’s life will be celebrated during a funeral service on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. A service will begin at 4:00 p.m. Lucy will be laid to rest at noon Monday, October 11, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 5600 Holy Cross Road, Caledonia.
