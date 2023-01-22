Lucinda "Cindy" O. Galuska

Dec. 20, 1951—Jan. 10, 2023

RAYMOND—Lucinda “Cindy” Ozilda Galuska, 71, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Cindy was born on December 20, 1951, the daughter of the late Vern and Annette (Nee Goergen) DuVall. She was a graduate of J.I. Case High School in Racine. After graduating from High School, she went on to attend City College of Cosmetology, South.

Cindy was united in marriage to Larry M. Galuska in 1969. Cindy was an animal lover. She raised Collies and was a member of the Minnesota, Wisconsin Collie rescue association. Additionally, she raised and bred horses.

Cindy was a volunteer at St. Louis school. She worked as a beautician and later in life a caterer.

She is survived by her children: son, Timothy Galuska; daughter, Kimberly Galbari; son-in-law, Geff; brother, Wayne DuVall; and sister, Debra DuVall. Further survived by niece, nephews’ other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and sister-in-law, Sabitha DuVall.

A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 12:00 Noon. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. She will be laid to rest at a later date.

For those wishing to remember Cindy in a special way, memorials may be made to Minnesota Wisconsin Collie Rescue, 1600 18th Avenue NE, Box 68006 Minneapolis, MN, 55418.

