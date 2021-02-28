1955—2021
MOUNT PLEASANT—Lucinda Ann Cloutier (Robinson), age 65, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 22, 2021 surrounded by the loving care of her family in Punta Gorda, FL.
Born September 23, 1955, in Morgantown, WV, Lucinda was the daughter of the late Dr. James Robinson and Dr. Ann Robinson (Buvinger). She was a 1976 graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College, and a 1978 graduate of West Virginia University where she earned a masters degree in political economy.
She is survived by her husband, Noman R. Cloutier, who she married on May 26, 1984, son, Alexander Cloutier, daughter Danielle Cloutier of Racine, WI, and brother Ralph (Carole) Robinson of Newport News, VA.
She worked as Assistant Director of the Regional Research Institute in West Virginia University, and as an institutional researcher in the University of Illinois—Chicago, Gateway Technical College, and Waukesha Technical College. Lucinda’s welcoming personality, generosity, and infectious smile earned her the friendship of everyone she met. She was a life-long member of numerous cultural organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayflower Society, as well as a committed parishioner of the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church in Racine, WI. Whether lending her time to supporting her children’s high school spirit club or involving herself in political advocacy, you could count on Lucinda’s tenacious passion, outspoken nature, and strong support for the causes and people she cared most about.
The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks for the wonderful help and support of close friends, especially Ed Weiman, Pat and Joe Razdik, Diane and Mike Palacek, Sandy Thielen, and numerous others who were a comfort to her during the later period of her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. Attn: Development, 302 North Jackson Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202. Friends who would like to leave a comment or memory to the Cloutier family can visit Legacy.com.
