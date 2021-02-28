Lucinda Ann Cloutier (Robinson)

She worked as Assistant Director of the Regional Research Institute in West Virginia University, and as an institutional researcher in the University of Illinois—Chicago, Gateway Technical College, and Waukesha Technical College. Lucinda’s welcoming personality, generosity, and infectious smile earned her the friendship of everyone she met. She was a life-long member of numerous cultural organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and Mayflower Society, as well as a committed parishioner of the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church in Racine, WI. Whether lending her time to supporting her children’s high school spirit club or involving herself in political advocacy, you could count on Lucinda’s tenacious passion, outspoken nature, and strong support for the causes and people she cared most about.