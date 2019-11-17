Lucille “Toots” A. (Nee: Matrango) . Guilbault

February 20, 1929—November 15, 2019

Surrounded by her loving family, Lucille “Toots” A. Guilbault, age 90, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Racine, February 20, 1929, daughter of the late Ciro and Ann (DeMatthew) Matranga.

On May 29, 1954 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church she was united in marriage to John A. Guilbault. An excellent cook, Lucille devoted her life to and cherished time spent with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of sixty-five years, John; her children, Mary Jo (Ron) Julich-Clinch, Renee (Harold) Pavlovich; her grandchildren, James (Amanda) Julich, Paul Julich, Jessica (Ted) Vecchione, Michael Julich, Vanessa Pavlovich (fiancé, Mike Leih), Jacob Pavlovich, John Pavlovich; five great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In additions to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Peter and Joe; and sisters, Rose, Margaret, and Marion.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}