RACINE – Lucille Seyferth, 91, passed away at Ignite Hospice in Oak Creek on Saturday, August 28, 2021.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 22, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Located at 2065 Geneva Street in Racine. Visitation is from 10 a.m.—11 a.m. and the Funeral Service starts at 11 a.m. Later a private family Inurnment service will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
