Lucille Nield
January 14, 1926—April 22, 2021

RACINE – Lucille Nield, 95, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter, Lauren, in Appleton on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

Lou was born in Racine on January 14, 1926 to the late Ohannes and Gulovzar (nee: Yougourtian) Levonian. On December 4, 1948 she married James Nield. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2004. Lou worked for Western Publishing company as a Lithographer. She was then employed by Don Hutson and Roger Palmen, retiring at the age of 80. She was a lifelong member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church and the Women’s Guild at the church. Lou and Jim loved to golf together and traveling with their friends. She loved sewing and knitting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughters: Christine (William) Binetti and Lauren (Harold) Hermansen; grandchildren, Mark (Laurie) Manchester, Sam (Shala) Manchester, Anthony Manchester, Joel (Mary Ann) Hermansen, Jon Hermansen and Hally Glenister; 11 great grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. Lou is also survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Levonian, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Hagopain and her infant son; brother, Jack Levonian; sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Catherine and Robert Jackson, and Richard Nield; and her nephews, Michael Jackson and James Jackson.

A private immediate family service for Lou will be held at St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church due to COVID restrictions. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church.

Purath-StrandFuneral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

