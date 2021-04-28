Lucille Nield

Lou was born in Racine on January 14, 1926 to the late Ohannes and Gulovzar (nee: Yougourtian) Levonian. On December 4, 1948 she married James Nield. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2004. Lou worked for Western Publishing company as a Lithographer. She was then employed by Don Hutson and Roger Palmen, retiring at the age of 80. She was a lifelong member of St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church and the Women’s Guild at the church. Lou and Jim loved to golf together and traveling with their friends. She loved sewing and knitting, but most of all she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.