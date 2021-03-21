June 5, 1930—March 12, 2021
RACINE — Lucille Marie Sorensen, age 90, passed away on March 12, 2021. Passing quietly in her sleep but shockingly unexpectedly, for someone so vital, Lucille once again exemplified her penchant for the Irish Exit. In order to avoid goodbyes while visiting her out-of-state sons, she would often pack up early and quietly sneak out to hit the road long before a proper goodbye.
Lucille was born on June 5, 1930 in Racine and lived all her life in Racine. She was united in marriage on July 24, 1948 at St. Luke’s Church in Racine to Walter C. Sorensen who preceded her in death on October 5, 2011. She graduated from Washington Park High School, class of 1948. She was employed at Case High School for 20 years as Activities Director Secretary. Lucille taught Sunday School at St. Luke’s Church for many years. Active in the YMCA swim programs, Razor Sharp fitness classes and Racine Tennis Club, playing tennis many years. She played golf at Ives Grove Golf Club and was a member of Parkside’s ALL program.
For many years she introduced her wild sons to the joys of nature and camping in the Wisconsin Northwoods. Up at the crack of dawn getting meals prepped and activities organized for the day ahead the boys were pushed out the door to “play outside”. The annual event created a life-long love of nature that cannot be understated for each of her sons which also lives on in her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lucille was a strong supporter of her sons’ activities both academic and sporting, especially swimming. She was always there attending their meets near and far, feeding and housing college swimmers at summer meets, making sure they got to practice on time and always there to cheer them on.
A few decades ago, she and her husband Walter completed the RAGBRAI bike event in Iowa which is the oldest and longest multi-day recreational bicycle touring event in the world. A 468-mile event ending with a plunge in the Mississippi River was just one of many accomplishments through the years. Lucille always appreciated a great meal at the end of a good effort and often joked about “Lunch” as a reward in the middle of a training ride.
After her husband Walter passed, she continued her irrepressible journey towards learning and experiencing new things. She was a local star at the Zumba class, played Golf and Tennis with a passion, became enthralled in her later years with Opera and continuing education classes at Parkside all with her usual self-deprecating tone. As the pandemic hit, she focused on riding her indoor bike trainer 10 miles per day and was a voracious reader who recently found a love of Tony Hilleman. She continually outsmarted the intricacies of her new Smart TV with an unrelenting quest to solve the latest technological puzzle.
Throughout her life, Lucille never once complained about aches or pains. A true model of courage. She lived a very full life and did so with grace, integrity and love. She treated her step-grandchildren (Martin & Ben Rock) and greatgrandchildren (Margo & Maeve Rock) with an all-encompassing love and took great pride and interest in their accomplishments and joy and watching Margo & Maeve in their early childhood.
Granddaughter Jenna so loved her grandma and grandpa and looked forward to her visits in Racine over any trip her parents were taking. We are comforted that Grandma Lucille is now reunited with Jenna, Dad, and Gram.
Grandaughter Ana always looked forward to grandma and grandpa’s visits to Wyoming, trips together to Hawaii, swimming, and playing dominoes. Grandma Lucille was so proud of her grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to send a card and words of love and support.
Lucille helped us appreciate everything we have and to enjoy every day, through her zest for life. Giving of herself was a way of life. She was the rock our family was built on. She was very loved and will be sorely missed by all.
The family would like to give special thanks to Lucille’s niece Connie Todorovich for her support and loving friendship, especially during the pandemic.
She is survived by her three sons: Michael Richard (Elli) of Silver City, New Mexico; Kenneth Robert (Peg) of Chaska, Minnesota; James Thomas (Audrey) of Jackson, Wyoming; her grandchildren: Ana Kristina, Martin (Heather) Rock, and Ben (Larissa) Rock; great grandchildren: Margot and Maeve; sister in law Beth Greely; brother and sisters in law: Louis and Mary Lou Sorensen; sister in law Rita Sorensen; sister in law Constance McGovern; and many dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Walter C. Sorensen, her beloved granddaughter Jenna Marie Sorensen, her infant daughter Tina Marie Sorensen, her mother Mary C. Greely, her father Sumner F. Greely, brother Robert and Stella Greely, brother Sewell Greely, brother in law Richard Sorensen, brother in law Roger Sorensen, sister in law Gladys and Rodney Rohan, brother in law Dr. John McGovern.
Private ceremonies were held with immediate family on Wednesday March 17th, to be shown virtually beginning at 11:00 am on the Maresh-Meredith Facebook page. To view Lucille’s service online, visit her page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live Stream.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society.
