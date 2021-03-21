Lucille Marie Sorensen

Lucille was a strong supporter of her sons’ activities both academic and sporting, especially swimming. She was always there attending their meets near and far, feeding and housing college swimmers at summer meets, making sure they got to practice on time and always there to cheer them on.

A few decades ago, she and her husband Walter completed the RAGBRAI bike event in Iowa which is the oldest and longest multi-day recreational bicycle touring event in the world. A 468-mile event ending with a plunge in the Mississippi River was just one of many accomplishments through the years. Lucille always appreciated a great meal at the end of a good effort and often joked about “Lunch” as a reward in the middle of a training ride.

After her husband Walter passed, she continued her irrepressible journey towards learning and experiencing new things. She was a local star at the Zumba class, played Golf and Tennis with a passion, became enthralled in her later years with Opera and continuing education classes at Parkside all with her usual self-deprecating tone. As the pandemic hit, she focused on riding her indoor bike trainer 10 miles per day and was a voracious reader who recently found a love of Tony Hilleman. She continually outsmarted the intricacies of her new Smart TV with an unrelenting quest to solve the latest technological puzzle.