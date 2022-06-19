Lucille M. Felton

Aug. 16, 1922 - June 13, 2022

RACINE - Lucille M. (nee: Pfeiffer) Felton, age 99, passed away peacefully at Kenosha Senior Living Center on Monday, June 13, 2022.

Lucille was born in Racine on August 16, 1922 to the late Raymond & Viola (nee: Lui) Pfeiffer. She attended Mitchell, McKinley and Washington Park High School. Shortly after, she met a young fella at 10 cent night at a roller rink, by the name of Arnold Webster Felton. They were united in marriage at St. Mary's Catholic Church on August 30, 1941. Arnold passed away January 2, 1992.

Lucille was a longtime member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, Employees Mutual Benefit Assn. Auxiliary, Wisconsin Wildlife Assn., was a devoted Cub Scout and Boy Scout Leader, Square Dance Club and made beautiful ornaments and crafts. Grandchildren completely lit up Lucille's life.

Surviving are her children: Dennis (Judy Yohn) Felton, Dianne Langdon, David "Mike" (Nancy) Felton and Scott (Renee) Felton; son-in-law, Jim Pekar; grandchildren: Holly (Steve) Majhenich, Jay (Kim) Felton, Michael (Darlene) Langdon II, Jennifer (Jim) Counts, Amanda Hipper, Brian Felton, Angie Felton, Sarah (Tony) Wilke, Amy Pekar, Molly (Kevin) Welsh, Lindsay (Jason) Zurawski and Meghan (Mitch) Cassity; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brothers and sisters: Raymond (Shirley) Pfeiffer, Jr., Rita Krough, Elaine Stuhr, John Granger, Patti Connor, Sally Granger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lucille was preceded in death by her daughter, Sue Pekar; son-in-law, Mike Langdon; infant daughter, Lucille; grandsons: Rodney Felton and Kyle Felton; great-grandson, Doug Majhenich; sisters: Lorraine (Edward) Tomasek, Jackie (Bill) Geersten and Joan (Walter) Johnson; brothers-in-law: Stan Krogh, Carl Stuhr, Raymond (Dorothy) Felton and Robert Felton; and step-brothers and sisters: Helen (Peter) Pfeiffer, Robert (Mary) Granger, Rich Granger, Ralph (Mary) Haas, Jim (Dorothy) Ade, Tom (Joyce) Granger, Dick Connor and Kenneth (Jean) Ade.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, on

Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. with Fr. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the church on Wednesday from 10:00-11:30 a.m. Memorials to Juvenile Diabetes or "Stars & Stripes Honor Flight" have been suggested.

A special note of thanks to Kenosha Senior Living and AccentCare Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Lucille's time of need. May God bless all of you!

