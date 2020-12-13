 Skip to main content
Lucille M. Ciaramita
RACINE—Lucille M. Ciaramita, 94, passed away at her son’s residence, on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, December 19th, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be a limit of 25 people in the chapel for the service. There will be a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed beginning at 3:00 p.m. Please see the link below. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the American Heart Association, 1555 Rivercenter Dr. Suite #211 Milwaukee, WI 53212.

The complete obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

262-552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

