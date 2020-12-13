Lucille M. Ciaramita

Her funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Saturday, December 19th, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, there will be a limit of 25 people in the chapel for the service. There will be a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed beginning at 3:00 p.m. Please see the link below. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to the American Heart Association, 1555 Rivercenter Dr. Suite #211 Milwaukee, WI 53212.