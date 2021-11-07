February 18, 1930—September 21, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT ¯ Lucille J. Lutz, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.

Born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 18, 1930, she was the daughter of Paul and Leona (nee Keller) Kuhnwald. Her early life was spent in Racine. In May 1950, she was united in marriage to Richard Lutz. Following marriage, they continued to make Racine their home. Richard preceded her in death on April 2, 2008.

Lucille worked as a tax consultant for H & R Block. She was a wonderful mom and grandma, who liked to read, travel and gamble.

Lucille is survived by her children: Richard P. (Marie) Lutz and Kristine (Daniel) Weber; grandchildren: Patrick Gorman, Danielle Weber, Jillian Lutz and Erick Lutz; brother, Charles Kuhnwald and sister-in-law, Emilie Kuhnwald. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Eugene Kuhnwald and Paul Kuhnwald.

The family would like to thank Archwood Living Facility for their care and compassion during this time.