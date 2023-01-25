August 18, 1938—January 22, 2023
FRANKLIN — Lucille J. Brown, 84, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, January 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Luci was born in Buffalo, New York on August 18, 1938 to Joseph and Helen (nee: Mushinski) Kewer. She married Patrick Brown, who preceded her in death October 1, 2007. Luci received her master’s degree in education and spent her career teaching at St. Edward Catholic grade school. Luci was extremely proud of being able to shape young minds teaching them to read and prepare for their first communion. She enjoyed playing bridge, video poker and making people laugh.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Dr. Kellie (Michael Kroll) Brown and Karrie (E.J.) Merriweather, grandchildren John and Morgan Merriweather, sister Josephine “Cookie” (Larry) Smith and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Luci will be held at Holy Cross, Hwy. 32 Cemetery Chapel on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow.
