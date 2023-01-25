Lucille J. Brown

Luci was born in Buffalo, New York on August 18, 1938 to Joseph and Helen (nee: Mushinski) Kewer. She married Patrick Brown, who preceded her in death October 1, 2007. Luci received her master’s degree in education and spent her career teaching at St. Edward Catholic grade school. Luci was extremely proud of being able to shape young minds teaching them to read and prepare for their first communion. She enjoyed playing bridge, video poker and making people laugh.