Lucille I. 'Lucy' (Van Eimeren) Slivon

On May 19, 1956, Lucy was united in marriage to Joseph P. Slivon, whom she met while employed with Dumore in the 1950s. She retired from Racine County Courthouse/ Law Enforcement Center on June 29, 1991. Previously, she had worked many years at Modine Manufacturing. A huge Elvis fan, Lucy loved her trips to Graceland. She also enjoyed dining at different restaurants and spending time outdoors, watching and feeding wildlife. Lucy will be remembered fondly for her generosity to charities and for her great love and devotion to her family.