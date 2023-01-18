Lucille I. 'Lucy' (Van Eimeren) Slivon

June 1, 1931—Jan. 15, 2023
NEENAH/FORMERLY OF RACINE—Lucille I. Slivon, age 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Lucille was born in Racine on June 1, 1931, daughter of the late Eugene and Esther (nee: Grieger) Van Eimeren.
On May 19, 1956, Lucy was united in marriage to Joseph P. Slivon, whom she met while employed with Dumore in the 1950s. She retired from Racine County Courthouse/ Law Enforcement Center on June 29, 1991. Previously, she had worked many years at Modine Manufacturing. A huge Elvis fan, Lucy loved her trips to Graceland. She also enjoyed dining at different restaurants and spending time outdoors, watching and feeding wildlife. Lucy will be remembered fondly for her generosity to charities and for her great love and devotion to her family.
Lucille will be dearly missed by her three daughters: Cindy, Barbara and Paula; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her fur babies. In addition to her parents, Lucy was also preceded in death by her brother, Eugene “Gene” (Muriel) Van Eimeren Jr.
Private family services will be held. Memorials may be made to Wisconsin Humane Society or to ASPCA.
