Lucille Helen Krekling

Lucille was born to the late Herman and Lillian (nee: Harmann) Poelmann on September 25, 1927, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Richard Krekling on July 7, 1951. They were married for 62 years until Richard’s passing in September of 2013.

Lucille worked as a caterer with her mother-in-law earlier in her life. She then worked as a server in the cafeteria at S.C. Johnson, eventually finding employment in the factory at Waxdale. Lucille enjoyed golf and was an active member of the Golferettes Golf League. She was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Lucille enjoyed crafts: sewing, painting, knitting, ceramics, and dress making. She was a very caring and selfless person, and any guests in her home always left with a full stomach. Above all, she loved her family with all her heart and will be missed by all who knew her.