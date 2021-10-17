September 25, 1927—September 30, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT—Lucille Helen Krekling, 94, passed away at Ascension All Saints on September 30, 2021.
Lucille was born to the late Herman and Lillian (nee: Harmann) Poelmann on September 25, 1927, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Richard Krekling on July 7, 1951. They were married for 62 years until Richard’s passing in September of 2013.
Lucille worked as a caterer with her mother-in-law earlier in her life. She then worked as a server in the cafeteria at S.C. Johnson, eventually finding employment in the factory at Waxdale. Lucille enjoyed golf and was an active member of the Golferettes Golf League. She was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Brewers, Green Bay Packers, and the Wisconsin Badgers. Lucille enjoyed crafts: sewing, painting, knitting, ceramics, and dress making. She was a very caring and selfless person, and any guests in her home always left with a full stomach. Above all, she loved her family with all her heart and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her sons: Scott Krekling, with his children: Ryan Krekling, and Dan (Margaret) Reisbacher; great grandchildren: Tenley Reisbacher and Layton Reisbacher; Biff Krekling and his children with June: Sam and Greta Krekling; sister, Maxine Schoop; special family friends: Julie, Mike, Mark, Nick and Abby Tajinai (nee: Rupnow); along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lucille is predeceased by her sons: Todd and Rick Krekling; sisters: Elizabeth Phillips and Lois Fox; and brother, Bud.
Per Lucille’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Lucille’s final resting place will be at Southern Wisconsin Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery with her husband, Richard. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lucille’s name may be directed to the Salvation Army (4901 Washington Ave, Racine, WI 53406). Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI 53405
262-634-3361