Lucille Hansen

November 6, 1932—December 25, 2018
RACINE—Lucille (nee: Lotharius) Hansen, 86, passed away on December 25, 2018 at Ridgewood Care Center.
She was born in Racine on November 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Anthony and Vera (nee: Smith) Lotharius. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School, “Class of 1951”. On May 17, 1958, Lucille was united in marriage to Gerald Hansen at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Lucille worked as a clerk in the purchasing department at Young Radiator, retiring in 1995. She then worked part time at Unique Draperies. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. Lucille enjoyed knitting, gardening, and baking pistachio bread for her family and friends.
Surviving is her daughter, Linda (Danny) Michel; granddaughters, Emily (Ashraf Islam) Oretel, and Molly (Michael Wrycza) Jacobsen; and great grandsons, Oliver and Colin.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald on August 7, 2018 and her daughter, Kathleen Jacobson on October 15, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 12 noon. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon.
Lucille will be laid to rest with Jerry at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
