Lucille G. Naber Frederick

Lucille G. Naber Frederick

December 1, 1931 – April 20, 2020

Lucille G. Naber Frederick, 88, of Burlington, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 peacefully at home.

Private Services are being held. Please go to www.danielsfamilyfuneral for a complete obituary.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lucille Frederick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

