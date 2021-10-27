Lucille A. Peterson

May 19, 1924—October 10, 2021

RACINE—Lucille Anne (nee Rexilius) Peterson, 97, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.

She was born on May 19, 1924 to Frank and Emma (nee Seefeldt) Rexilius in Racine.

Lucille was united in marriage to Kermit Peterson on July 29, 1956; who preceded her in death on June 17, 2006. Lucille was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was a lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed.

Lucille was employed by Motor Specialty, retiring after 30 years. She loved to bowl, being on several bowling leagues over the years; playing sheepshead two times a week at various senior centers; and her daily crossword puzzle.

Lucille is survived by daughter, Karen (Darryl) Edwards of Bowler; grandson, Donald Richard Edwards of Bowler; daughter-in-law, Pamela Lorentsen of Racine; sisters: Bette Hoffmann of Racine and Delores Casebolt of Naples, FL and Goddaughter, Mary Lees of Racine. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.