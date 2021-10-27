Lucille A. Peterson

May 19, 1924—October 10, 2021
RACINE—Lucille Anne (nee Rexilius) Peterson, 97, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at St. Monica’s Senior Living.
She was born on May 19, 1924 to Frank and Emma (nee Seefeldt) Rexilius in Racine.
Lucille was united in marriage to Kermit Peterson on July 29, 1956; who preceded her in death on June 17, 2006. Lucille was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was a lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed.
Lucille was employed by Motor Specialty, retiring after 30 years. She loved to bowl, being on several bowling leagues over the years; playing sheepshead two times a week at various senior centers; and her daily crossword puzzle.
Lucille is survived by daughter, Karen (Darryl) Edwards of Bowler; grandson, Donald Richard Edwards of Bowler; daughter-in-law, Pamela Lorentsen of Racine; sisters: Bette Hoffmann of Racine and Delores Casebolt of Naples, FL and Goddaughter, Mary Lees of Racine. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit; son, Richard Lorentsen; brothers: Frank (Jan) Rexilius, Elbert Rexilius, Elroy (Elaine) Rexilius; sister, Bernice (Daniel) Nielsen; brothers-in-law: Thomas Casebolt and Donald Hoffmann; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kenneth and Beatrice Peterson, Carlton and Delores Peterson.
Memorial service for Lucille will be held at First Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Roekle officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 728 Villa St., Racine, WI 53403.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Katia, Stephanie, Dawn, and Carmen at St. Monica’s for their special care, and a special hug to Nicole; also Cindy, Joanne, Betty and Jessica at Hospice Alliance.
