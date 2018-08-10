Lucile Ida Ana Krause
June 8, 1918 — August 6, 2018
RACINE — Lucile Ida Ana (nee: Radichel) Krause, age 100-years-young, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore at Siena early Monday morning, August 6, 2018.
Lucile was born in Hortonville, WI on June 8, 1918 to the late Arthur and Agnes (nee: Maahs) Radichel. On April 18, 1942 in Hortonville, Lucile was united in marriage with the love of her life, Leslie “Les” Krause. Shortly after, they moved to Racine. They were one of the charter members of Our Father’s Lutheran Church, now known as Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Elmwood Park, where she was involved in the Ladies Guild and as a Sunday School teacher. Lucile also volunteered at the Lutheran High School Thrift Shop for many years. She had a great appreciation for music (especially Lawrence Welk) and enjoyed making crafts. Above all, Lucile was a loving, caring & giving wife, mother and grandmother — who always placed the needs of others before her own.
Surviving are her children, Bob (Sandy) McCabe of Wausau, Bev (Dave) Ricke of West Bend, Kathy (Ed) Grabanski of Racine, Diane Tresider of Sturtevant, Jan (Tom) Weyer of Caledonia and Joan (Bill) Kollman of Pleasant Prairie; 17 adored grandchildren; many cherished great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Virginia and Arlene Radichel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Lucile was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Les; son-in-law, Jim Tresider; grandson, Danny Tresider; sister, Thaleta (Harvey) Thiel; and brothers, Harold, Leland & Kenny (Connie) Radichel.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church (3350 Lathrop Avenue in Elmwood Park) with the Rev. Jesse Gullion officiating. Interment will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be at Holy Cross Church on Monday from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to the entire staffs of Lakeshore Manor and Lakeshore at Siena for their compassionate care and support given in Lucile’s time of need. Also, special thanks to all who helped make Lucile’s 100th Birthday celebration so memorable. May God bless all of you!
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
