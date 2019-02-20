RACINE—Lucian J. Ludwin, Sr., age 95 was born on September 9, 1923 to Anthony and Catherine (nee) Warsaw Ludwin in Chicago, IL.
He attended Lane Tech High School then enlisted in the AAF, Patterson Field, Ohio as a pilot from 1942—46. On September 9, 1951 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Marchefka at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church in Chicago where they lived. Lucian worked in the family butcher shop with his parents, then became a finishing carpenter working for several companies that included Cooper Stairs. He was very talented in all the trades including carpentry, plumbing, electrical and mechanics.
Lucian and Dorothy were blessed with seven children. In 1964 they moved to Union Grove, WI farming for 39 years while he also worked in Chicago as a carpenter. In 2003 they moved to Mount Pleasant. They spent 11 winters traveling to Arizona, Arkansas and Florida. On three separate occasions they traveled to Medjugorje, Bosnia, once accompanied by their son Peter. Lucian was a member of St Paul’s Catholic Church. He is survived by his children Antoinette (Gerry) Heijnen of Ft Myers FL, Donna (John) Brietchaft of Caledonia, Paula Behling of Union Grove, James (Cory) Ludwin of Yorkville, daughter-in-law Tina Ludwin of Tomah Wisconsin and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lucian was preceded in death by parents, his wife Dorothy, sons Lucian, Jr., Patrick and Peter Ludwin, son-in-law Patrick Behling, grandson Shawn Ludwin, sister Irene and brother-in-law Ignatius Cieslak.
Special thanks to the wonderful caring staffs at the Primrose (along with special canine CNA, Marley), Compassionate Care Hospice and Oak Ridge Care Center.
Per Lucian’s request, in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude’s or your own favorite charity.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at1:00PM at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Racine, WI with Fr. Yamid Blanco officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday from 11:00AM until 12:45PM, at the church. A Private Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Dover, WI.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
