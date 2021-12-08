December 14, 1927 – November 20, 2021

RACINE—Lucia Sanchez, 93, fell into eternal slumber at Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Lucia was born in Ciudad Camargo, Tamaulipas, Mexico on December 14, 1927. Lucia was the daughter of the late Miguel and Canuta (nee Gracia) Zuniga, Jr. and has resided in Racine most of her life, where she married her love on August 15, 1964, Jesus Torres Sanchez, who preceded her in death on March 18, 2000.

Lucia was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a friend to many. She loved the company of friends & family and would often entertain in her home alongside her husband. She took great pride in providing a warm, inviting & loving home to anyone who visited. Lucia especially enjoyed gardening and working outside. She loved spending time with her granddaughter, Elirea, as she was her pride and joy.

Lucia will be forever missed by her daughter, Esmeralda Sanchez; granddaughter, Elirea Sanchez; niece and nephew, Alexis and Jose Luis Pineda, whom she loved like her own; brother-in-law, Pedro Morado; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Lucia was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus Sanchez; her sons: Alberto, Abel and Alfredo Sanchez; sisters: Gloria Morado and Albina (Feliciano) Ramirez; brothers: Antonio Zuniga, Pedro (I. Rosa) Zuniga and Gabriel (Rosa) Zuniga.

Services to celebrated Lucia’s Eternal Life will be held at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday at 12:00 noon. Private interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

