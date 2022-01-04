December 17, 1999—December 25, 2021

RACINE—Lucia Palacios, age 22, passed away peacefully at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee early Christmas morning surrounded by her husband, mother and sister, Friday, December 25, 2021 following a three year battle with leukemia.

Lucia was born in Kenosha on December 17, 1999 to Lucia Sanchez-Cienfuegos and Jose Jaimes-Jaimes. Lucia was united in marriage with Fernando Palacios Nunez. Although battling cancer Lucia was able to receive her high school Diploma a day before her passing. Lucia was a very dedicated individual and very punctual and reliable.

With her love for children, Lucia was a compassionate daycare teacher, she was also a sales manager for Tupperware and sales consultant for Scentsy. However, her favorite role in life was being a loving mother to her beautiful two year old daughter Camila Fernanda Palacios. Lucia enjoyed couponing, shopping, and lending a helping hand to anyone in need. Lucia was a natural giver. Lucia also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband, Fernando Palacios; beautiful daughter Camila Fernanda Palacios; mom Lucia Sanchez Cienfuegos; dad Jose Misael Jaimes; stepdad Jose Juan Peralta; brothers and sisters: Jatziri Jaimes Sanchez, Antonio Jaimes, Jose Peralta, Crystal Peralta; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives and friends. Lucia was preceded in death by Eduardo Albiter.

Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. At 10:15 a.m., the procession will begin from funeral home to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1100 Erie Street in Racine for the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Juan Manuel Camacho officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

