Try 3 months for $3
Veltri

December 13, 1927—March 26, 2019

RACINE—Lucia “Lucy” Veltri, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Heritage at Deer Creek, New Berlin.

A Celebration of Lucy’s Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. Memorials to the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Lucia 'Lucy' Veltri
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments