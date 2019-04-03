Lucia “Lucy” Veltri
December 13, 1927 - March 26, 2019
RACINE - Lucia “Lucy” Veltri, age 91, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Heritage at Deer Creek, New Berlin.
A Celebration of Lucy's Life will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am. Memorials to the Racine Zoological Society have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
