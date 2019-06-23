{{featured_button_text}}
Lowell Yena

Lowell E. Yena, 89, of Augusta, WI, formerly of Racine, died Dec. 20, 2018.

While in Racine he was the organist at Emmanuel Lutheran Church and taught piano and organ lessons at Racine College of Music.

Lowell is survived by his loving wife Eloise nee Petersen of Augusta; son David of Augusta; 4 daughters, Jill (Rod) Stamm of Madison, Lori Yena of Milwaukee, Kari (Randy) Talatzko of So. Milwaukee, Cassie (Pat) Flaherty of Farmington, MN; 7 grandchildren:2 great grandchildren.

Lowell was preceded in death by his parents, Max and Clara Yena; and brother Sgt. Donald Yena.

A visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. June 29, 2019, at Osseo Ev. Lutheran Church in Osseo, WI, with memorial services at 2 p.m. at the church.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .

