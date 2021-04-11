Lowell L. Olson

Lowell found peace on April 2, 2021, at the age of 76. Loving father of Erik (Michelle) Olson and Kristin (Troy James). Proud grandfather Samantha Slominski, Ethan Olson, Zachary Olson, Austin Barker, Alyssa Rivera and Jeremiah James. Dear brother of Gloria (Rick) LaVassor and Linelle Gottfredsen. Dear friend of Sue Ann. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.