Lowell L. Olson
Lowell L. Olson

Lowell found peace on April 2, 2021, at the age of 76. Loving father of Erik (Michelle) Olson and Kristin (Troy James). Proud grandfather Samantha Slominski, Ethan Olson, Zachary Olson, Austin Barker, Alyssa Rivera and Jeremiah James. Dear brother of Gloria (Rick) LaVassor and Linelle Gottfredsen. Dear friend of Sue Ann. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his siblings: Deanna (Roger) Krum and Arlyn Olson.

A private Life Celebration will be held.

Church and Chapel Ritter Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.

