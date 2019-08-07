August 7, 1932—August 3, 2019
RACINE—Lowell J. Katt, age 86, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Monica’s Senior Living. He was born in Racine, August 7, 1932, son of the late Herbert and Tjiske “Jessie” (Nee: Bijlsman) Katt.
He was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1950”. Lowell started working at Keystone Heating & AC Co. Inc. just after high school and became owner of the business in 1969 until retirement in 1995. An avid golfer, Lowell also enjoyed playing Cribbage, Gin rummy, and spending the winters in Destin, Florida. Above all he was devoted to and cherished time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his children, David Lowell Katt, Marshall Herbert (Elizabeth) Katt, Colleen Marie (Alex) Miskovic, Herbert William Katt, Gretchen Marie Katt; Connie (Bill) Lyons, Jennifer (Joe) Tompsett, Bendt Bendtsen Jr.; grandchildren, Sam Katt, Jessica Katt, Tara (Bryan) Storbeck, Alex Miskovic Jr., Mitchell Katt, Christian Katt, Nicholas Katt, Noah Katt; great-grandson, Grant Storbeck; sister-in-law, Shirley Katt; brother-in-law, Robert Heinicka; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Nee: Hansen) Bendtsen; infant daughter, Gretchen May Katt; son, Michael Bradley Katt; and grandson, Ryan Marshall Katt; siblings, William (Rose) Katt, John (Grace) Katt, Herb Katt, twin sister, Lois Heinicka, and Dolores (Thomas) Backe.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 9, 2019, 11:30 am at the funeral home with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Memorials to NAMI have been suggested.
A very special thank you to the caregivers at St. Monica’s and Hospice Alliance for their loving and compassionate care.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
