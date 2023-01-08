Dec. 29, 1953 - Dec. 20, 2022

RACINE - Lovell L. Gissell, 68, beloved wife of Thomas F. Gissell, passed away at her home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 after a long illness.

She was born in Burlington, WI on December 29, 1953 to the late Leslie L. and Grace H. Ludtke. She grew up and attended school in Waterford.

Lovell was a graduate of UW-Whitewater, majoring in English and French. Her career was spent in banking, retiring as manager of 1st Bank S.E.

Lovell was married to Thomas F. Gissell on May 3, 1986 at St. John Nepomuk Church in Racine, where they lived.

Her friends call her Belle. She was a beautiful woman and superb seamstress who loved people, animals, good books and music. She enjoyed visiting family and friends in northern WI and river fishing near Genoa, WI.

Survivors include her husband Tom Gissell, her sister Leilani Anderson of Washburn; her brother Lynn (Leslie) Ludtke of Waterford; her brothers-in-law Jerome Gissell, George Gissell, William (Linda) Gissell and Mark Gissell; her nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Lovell is preceded in death by her sister Lori Marheine; her brother-in-law Douglas Anderson; her sister-in-law Diane Gissell; her father and mother-in-law Herbert (Fern) Gissell and cherished aunts and uncles.

Private inurnment will be held in the Spring. Lovell will rest in Holy Cross Cemetery, HWY 32.

Memorials in Lovell's name to a food bank or animal shelter are appreciated.

