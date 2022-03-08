 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Louise Pinson

Louise Pinson

Nov. 29, 1925—Mar. 1, 2022

RACINE—Louise Pinson, 96, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 peacefully at her residence in Racine, WI.

Funeral services for Louise will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia Church of God in Christ. Visitation will be at 12:00—1:00 p.m. Interment to be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182).

Funeral services provided by Paradise Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, Milwaukee, WI.

Please see www.paradisememorialfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

