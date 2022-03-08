RACINE—Louise Pinson, 96, of Racine, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 peacefully at her residence in Racine, WI.

Funeral services for Louise will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Macedonia Church of God in Christ. Visitation will be at 12:00—1:00 p.m. Interment to be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery (21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182).